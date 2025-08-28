Ambassador Mahmud Ali Hirui, Governor of Gash Barka Region, conducted meetings from 21 to 26 August in the sub-zones of Barentu, Teseney, Tokombia, Akordet, and Shambuko on the role of agricultural experts in expanding agricultural land and boosting production in both quantity and quality.

At the meetings, which were attended by over 450 heads, agricultural experts, and sub-zone administrators, extensive discussions were held on increasing agricultural production, enhancing livestock resources, and strengthening the role of institutions engaged in agricultural activities in developing the sector.

Speaking at the meetings, Ambassador Mahmud called for the implementation of measurable agricultural activities led by experts, as well as sustainable follow-up and assessment.

He went on to note that the lack of timely preparation led by agricultural experts, weak performance in water and soil conservation, and limited information on land usage are among the factors negatively affecting agricultural production. He also stressed the need for land distribution based on productivity and the revision of water and soil conservation activities.

Ambassador Mahmud further highlighted that in 2025 strong efforts are being exerted to cultivate 290,000 hectares of rain-fed land and over 10,000 hectares of irrigated land. He called for the active participation of agricultural experts and administrators at all levels for the effective implementation of the program.

The participants conducted extensive discussions on the topics raised at the meetings and adopted various recommendations and resolutions.