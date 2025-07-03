The Executive Board of the National Union of Eritrean Women conducted a meeting on 1 and 2 July to review the implementation of programs during the first half of this year and to discuss plans for the second half. The meeting was attended by heads of departments and regional office of the union.

During the meeting, the board held extensive discussions focusing on activities aimed at enhancing organizational capacity—particularly among young women—strengthening the Union’s economic capacity, vocational training programs designed to improve women’s skills, progress in development programs, and the role of mass media in raising overall awareness among women.

Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael, President of the National Union of Eritrean Women, commended the successful implementation of various activities over the past six months and called for strengthened participation in executing programs scheduled for the second half of the year.

The board stressed the importance of reinforcing ongoing efforts, including enhancing the organizational capacity of women and promoting their active participation and awareness.

The meeting concluded with several recommendations, including organizing training on financial and material management and reporting, completing the renovation of Union buildings, and establishing an official website for the Union, among other initiatives.