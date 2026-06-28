Mai-Habar Technical School has graduated 143 students, including 55 female students, in certificate programs.
Mr. Tesfazgi Abraha, director of the school, indicated that after two years of theoretical and practical training, 24 students graduated in auto mechanics, 23 in construction, 25 in electricity, 23 in electronics, 24 in plumbing, and 24 in woodwork.
Underlining the importance of skilled labor in the economic development of a country, Mr. Measho Gebretensae, head of follow-up and educational capacity assurance at the Ministry of Education, called on the graduates to strengthen participation in the nation-building process with the knowledge they gained from the training.
At the graduation ceremony, outstanding students were presented awards by Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael, President of the National Union of Eritrean Women, and other officials.
Mai-Habar Technical School, which was established in 1997, has so far graduated 5 thousand 321 students, including 730 female students.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.