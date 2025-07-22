Ministry of Information, Eritrea


The National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans in the Anseba Region has distributed over 300 million Nakfa in loans to its members.

Mr. Shimwele Woldegerigis, chairman of the association’s regional branch, said the initiative aims to empower disabled veterans by enabling them to engage in income-generating activities and become productive members of society. He also encouraged other members to take advantage of the opportunity.

The beneficiary veterans, expressing gratitude for the support, affirmed their readiness to work hard and improve their livelihoods.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.