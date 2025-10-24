At an activity assessment meeting conducted in Barentu on 21 and 22 October, the Ministry of Education branch in the Gash Barka Region reported that encouraging efforts are being exerted to enhance educational capacity.

Mr. Franco Kubaba, Director General of Social Services in the region, called for active public participation in ensuring the development of the teaching and learning process with a view to producing competent students.

The participants conducted extensive discussions on ensuring equitable access to education, identifying and addressing the causes of student dropouts, upgrading teachers’ training, the literacy program, students’ summer work program, boarding school administration, as well as cultural and sports activities.

Ms. Silas Asmelash, head of eighth-grade national examination follow-up, stated that out of the students who sat for the 2024/2025 eighth-grade national examination, 14,000 students, of whom 44% were female, achieved passing marks. She further noted that this represents a 26% increase compared to the previous year.

Ambassador Mahmud Ali Hirui, Governor of the region, noting that efforts to enhance educational capacity are yielding commendable results, called for reinforced initiatives to align the growing number of students attending regular education with the increasing number of educational facilities.

In the Gash Barka Region, there are 699 schools ranging from kindergartens to high schools, providing active educational services to about 211,000 students.