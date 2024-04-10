Eid Al-Fitr Al-Mubarek was celebrated with enthusiasm nationwide today, 10 April. The celebration at Bahti Meskerem Square was graced by the presence of senior Government and PFDJ officials, religious leaders, members of the diplomatic community as well as a number of the faithful.

Salat led by Sheik Salem Ibrahim Al Muktar, General Secretary of the Central Office of Eritrean Eftae ad Islamic Affairs, was conducted.

Speaking at the event, Sheik Ibrahim gave briefing on the meaning of the Ramadan fasting and Eid Al-Fetir and congratulated the Eritrean people in general and the followers of the Islamic faith in particular and the Eritrean Defense Forces.

The celebratory event was broadcast live by Eritrean Television and the National Radio (Dimtsi Hafash).

According to reports, Eid Al-Fetir Al-Mubarek was colorfully celebrated across the country.