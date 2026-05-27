Nationals residing in Austria, South Sudan, the US, and Canada have colorfully celebrated the 35th Independence Day anniversary under the theme “Our Resilience: Our Guarantee.”

At the celebratory event in Juba, Republic of South Sudan, in which a number of nationals and invited guests took part, Mr. Tsegay Mehari, Eritrea’s Consul, expressed the importance of coordinating capacity and knowledge in the implementation of national development programs, as well as strengthening the resilience, unity, and perseverance demonstrated in foiling external hostilities in the past.

The event was highlighted by a musical performance by a student musical troupe from the Eritrean community in Uganda, as well as sports competitions.

Similarly, nationals in the South Sudanese cities of Aweil, Renk, and Kalot celebrated the 35th Independence Day anniversary featuring various programs.

The Eritrean community in Vienna, Austria, also celebrated the 35th Independence Day anniversary on 23 May.

At the event, in which a number of nationals and friends of Eritrea took part, Mr. Okbai Abadi, chairman of the Eritrean community, said that the Independence Day anniversary is unique, as it is being celebrated at a time when Eritrea is concentrating on national development thwarting all sorts of external hostilities. He also congratulated the Eritrean people and its Defense Forces.

Nationals in the US cities of Oakland and Philadelphia also enthusiastically celebrated the 35th Independence Day anniversary.

Similarly, nationals in Edmonton, Canada, celebrated the 35th Independence Day anniversary with various programs depicting their attachment to their homeland, as well as transferring history and societal values to the young generation.