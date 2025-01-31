The Public Health Professionals Association of Eritrea held its 2nd congress in Asmara on 30 January.

Dr. Zerebruk Tesfamariam, president of the association, stated that although the congress was to be held every two years in accordance with the association’s constitution, it had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the congress, concise reports on financial matters and training programs designed to enhance the capacity of members were presented.

The participants engaged in extensive discussions on the reports and adopted various recommendations. These included organizing forums for members to discuss relevant issues, encouraging the production of research papers, implementing activities aimed at improving the association’s economic capacity, and ensuring the sustainability of training programs.

The participants also elected an executive committee to serve a two-year term.

Established in 2017 under the umbrella of the Ministry of Health, the Public Health Professionals Association of Eritrea currently has 300 members.