A conference aimed at enhancing the role of students in environmental preservation was conducted on 26 January in the port city of Assab. The conference, which was organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Land, Water and Environment and the Ministry of Education, focused on establishing environmental clubs in junior and secondary schools and enabling students to play their due part in environmental preservation.

Eng. Omar Mahmud, Acting Head of Agriculture and Land in the region, urged students to enhance their understanding of the environment and natural resources, and to actively participate in their preservation. He also called on the public to refrain from the use of plastics, which are among the main causes of environmental pollution.

Mr. Aman Saleh, Head of Information and Promotion at the branch office of the Ministry of Land, Water and Environment in the region, stated that climate change, deforestation, soil erosion, biodiversity degradation, air pollution, irregular rainfall, depletion of underground water, and the extinction of forestry and wildlife resources are among the major environmental challenges.

At the event, a general knowledge competition focusing on environmental issues was conducted among students with a view to enhancing their awareness, and awards were presented to the winners.