Christmas has been colorfully celebrated at Fenkil Air Force Camp in Massawa in collaboration with the Ministry of Information, the Commission of Culture and Sports, as well as the Eritrean Air Force.
At the event, in which Mr. Tewolde Kelati, Minister of Marine Resources, and Ms. Asmeret Abraha, Governor of the Northern Red Sea Region, as well as other invited guests took part, Maj. Gen. Teklai Habteselasie, Commander of the Eritrean Air Force, said that religious festivities reflect the values as well as harmony and unity of the Eritrean people. He also expressed appreciation to those who contributed to and participated in the colorful program.
The occasion featured cultural and artistic programs.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.