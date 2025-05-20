A call has been made for organized visits to historical sites where heroic feats have been demonstrated by liberation fighters during the armed struggle for independence, with the aim of passing this legacy to future generations.

The appeal was made during a visit to the Meshalit and Genfelom trenches in Hamelmalo sub-zone on 17 May, as part of the 34th Independence Day anniversary celebrations.

The program was attended by over 1,300 students, Government employees, members of the Defense Forces, and residents of the administrative areas of Gizgiza, Wazintet, and Genfelom. Attendees received briefings from veteran fighters who had been stationed in those areas.

In their briefings, the veterans emphasized the heavy sacrifices made during the struggle and called for a deep understanding of the country’s history, encouraging the youth to uphold and carry forward this national legacy.

The participants of the tour said that the program makes it special for it was conducted during the 34th Independence Day celebrations week and called for the continuation of such educational initiatives.