Eritrean professional cyclist Biniam Girmay, a member of the Intermarche-Wanty Team, clinched victory at the Surf Coast Classic cycling competition held today, January 25, in Australia.
Covering a challenging distance of 158.6 kilometers, Biniam Girmay claimed the top spot, with Italian rider Elia Viviani from Team Ineos and Australian cyclist Corbin Strong of Team Israel-Premier Tech finishing second and third, respectively.
Biniam Girmay completed the race in an impressive time of 3 hours, 27 minutes, and 40 seconds, maintaining an impressive speed of 45.8 kilometers per hour.
Eritrean professional cyclist Natnael Tesafatsion, representing Team Trek of the US, secured a commendable 6th-place finish.
Notably, during the six-day competition held last week in Australia, Biniam Girmay consistently performed well in the four stages, achieving placements of 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 8th, underscoring his remarkable competitiveness.