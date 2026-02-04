Sahel Jemahir Association conducted its annual meeting on 30 January in Kamchewa, Afabet sub-zone. The annual meeting included a tour of historical sites in the sub-zone.

Mr. Mohammed-Nur Rejib, administrator of Afabet sub-zone, noting the history of Kamchewa during the armed struggle for independence and the perseverance of the people, commended those who organized the event in the area.

The meeting reviewed activities conducted in 2025 in terms of achievements registered and challenges encountered. Participants also discussed programs for 2026.

During their visit to the historical sites, participants were provided briefings on the historical significance of the areas they visited during the armed struggle for independence.

At the event, various sports competitions were conducted, and winners received their awards from Ms. Leul Gebreab, Minister of Labor and Social Welfare and chairperson of the Sahel Jemahir Association.

Sahel Jemahir Association was established in 2022 during the Jubilee anniversary of the liberation of Nakfa and has 170 members.