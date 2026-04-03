Mauritian listed business group ER Group (https://ERGroup.mu) has established a regional office in Nairobi, Kenya, and created a regional fund with equity partners to expand investment and partnerships across East Africa. The Group, created in 2025 through the merger of Mauritian business flagships ENL and Rogers, marks a new step in its regionalisation strategy by strengthening its presence in one of Africa’s most dynamic economic regions.

Regional expansion is one of the pillars of ER Group’s ten-year strategy, set out earlier this year. In line with this roadmap, the Group, which is present in 17 territories worldwide, is accelerating its expansion in Africa through a measured approach focused on sectors it knows well. The priority is to grow in industries and countries the Group already operates, working with trusted partners to expand sustainably.

Through this approach, ER Group aims to increase the contribution of international activities from around 15% of revenue today to 30% over the coming decade. East Africa has been identified as a priority region within this strategy, with Kenya, Tanzania, Zanzibar, Rwanda, and Uganda forming the first phase of expansion.

To back this ambition, ER Group has created, together with equity partners, a regional fund of MUR 1 billion to accompany the expansion of its subsidiaries across Africa. The fund is designated to providing capital for growth, supporting selective investments and providing additional capacity to pursue opportunities in markets and sectors where the Group has established expertise.

On the ground, ER Group has appointed Rasmus Bentzen as its regional representative in Nairobi. Bringing over a decade of experience in private equity and regional investment across East Africa, he will anchor the Group’s regional expansion agenda by identifying investment opportunities, developing strategic partnerships and supporting growth of its subsidiaries in Africa.

Gilbert Espitalier-Noël, Group Chief Executive Officer of ER Group, said: “Regionalisation is a central part of our long-term strategy. We focus on markets where our businesses already have operational expertise and where partnerships can support sustainable growth. Establishing a regional office in Nairobi strengthens our ability to identify opportunities and support the expansion of our subsidiaries across East Africa.”

As it accelerates its regional ambition, ER Group, one of Mauritius’s most profitable and diversified business groups, continues to combine strong financial performance with dedicated investment, giving it the capacity to support its expansion with discipline and long-term perspective. For the first half of FY26, the Group, listed on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius and included in its Sustainability index (SEMSI), reported:

Revenue of MUR 23.2 billion ($492.7 million)

EBITDA of MUR 6.4 billion ($135.9 million)

Profit after tax of MUR 2.6 billion ($55.2 million)

Operating margin of 26%

Expected EBITDA FY26: MUR 12 billion ($254.8 million)

The Nairobi presence, combined with the creation of dedicated regional investment capacity, marks the start of a more active phase of expansion for ER Group, building on its existing footprint and financial capacity to deepen partnerships and pursue opportunities across East Africa and the Indian Ocean region.

For more information, please contact:

Céline Guillot-Sestier

Chief Communication Executive | ER Group

E. celine.guillotsestier@ergroup.mu

T. +230 404 9500

About ER Group:

ER Group is a leading Mauritian organisation listed on the Official Market of the Stock Exchange of Mauritius. The Group was created following the strategic merger of ENL and Rogers.

Today, ER Group employs more than 13,000 people and operates across 17 territories worldwide. The Group operates across seven business segments: Agribusiness, Real Estate, Hospitality&Travel, Logistics, Finance, Commerce&Manufacturing and Technology&Energy.

Guided by its purpose “Ignite today for a better tomorrow”, ER Group focuses on responsible growth and long-term value creation across the markets in which it operates.

An established operating presence across Africa

With operations across 17 territories worldwide, ER Group has an established presence across African markets, reflecting the steady expansion of its business segments beyond Mauritius.

Logistics

Velogic, ER Group’s logistics arm, has been active in Kenya since 2016 and strengthened its position through the acquisition of Rongai Workshop&Transport Ltd in 2023. Velogic provides cross-border freight forwarding, supply chain management, warehousing and transport solutions across the globe. The company also operates in Tanzania, Madagascar, India, Mauritius, and Réunion Island and generates around 50% of its profit from overseas activities.

Hospitality&Travel

ER Aviation supports airline operations across Africa through a range of aviation services. These include airline representation, ground handling coordination, aircraft support services and distribution of travel products.

It operates in Mauritius, Réunion Island, Mozambique, South-Africa, the Comoros, Mayotte, Namibia and Madagascar, working with international airlines and aviation partners such as Air France, Air Seychelles, Kenya Airways, South African Airways, Air Austral, LATAM Airlines, Air Mauritius Cargo and TAAG Angolan Airlines, to support regional air connectivity.

In the hospitality sector, subsidiary New Mauritius Hotels, which operates Beachcomber Resorts&Hotels, owns luxury hospitality assets in the Seychelles and Morocco and is currently finalising the acquisition of a five-star hotel in Zanzibar.

Finance

Rogers Capital, also plays a strategic role in ER Group’s regional expansion. Based in Mauritius, Seychelles and South-Africa, through its fiduciary, corporate and fund administration services, it supports international investors and African businesses in structuring cross-border investments. The company acts as a trusted service provider for clients investing into and across Africa and serves as a bridge between Africa and Asia through Mauritius’s international financial centre.

Rogers Capital is also a founding member of the Tax Africa Network, which brings together specialised firms across the continent to deliver coordinated tax and advisory solutions.

Technology and Energy

Rogers Capital Technology provides technology infrastructure and digital services across the region, including data centre infrastructure, connectivity services, cybersecurity solutions and enterprise digital platforms. The business operates in Madagascar and Rwanda and has also deployed fibre optic networks with points of presence in South-Africa and Kenya.

On the energy side, Ecoasis delivers sustainable energy solutions, through customised system design, installation and maintenance, supporting one of the largest photovoltaic footprints in Mauritius. It is also expanding with the recent launch of Ecoasis Zanzibar and a commercial partnership with Axian Group to serve Madagascar’s industrial energy market. Ecoasis is also building up presence in Seychelles to serve the local hospitality and real estate markets.

This footprint is reinforced by associates FRCI and Superdist. FRCI, in which ER Group holds 47%, adds enterprise technology and digital capabilities and is building export activity, while Superdist, 45%-owned, strengthens the segment’s position in IT distribution and services. Together, these associates extend the segment’s presence in Mauritius and Madagascar.