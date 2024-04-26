The Embassy of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea accredited in the Kingdom of Morocco contributed through a multi-genre dance, at the closing ceremony of the VIII edition of Spanish Language Week, organised every year by the 13 accredited Spanish-speaking diplomatic representations.

The performance by the Equatoguinean students resident in Rabat, who presented several choreographies with traditional, classical and modern music to a large audience made up of Ambassadors from the Spanish-speaking countries accredited in Rabat and Moroccans, among others, was explosive. The performance amazed all those present, and they later praised the commitment of the young people.

"For me it was a very enjoyable and beautiful event, the young people were so lively and greatly enriched this closing ceremony of Spanish Language Week," said Spanish citizen Carmen Martín Luquero.

The group's coordinator, Benita Mañana, for her part, stressed that the applause was not the result of mere chance, but rather of the organised work of all those who took part, "We presented this dance with all the enthusiasm in the world so that the performance would have an impact on the audience".

The closing ceremony also included activities such as the traditional reading of fragments from Don Quixote de la Macha by Miguel de Cervantes, and a concert presented by the Venezuelan Embassy accredited in Rabat.