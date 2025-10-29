Alexandria Gazendam, Director – Europe of engineering and construction services firm EPCM Holdings, is confirmed to speak at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference and exhibition, taking place from December 8-10 in Dakar, Senegal. Gazendam will join regional and international leaders to discuss gas monetization, infrastructure investment and industrialization strategies driving the MSGBC region’s energy future.

EPCM Holdings has emerged as a key infrastructure partner across West Africa, notably in Mauritania and Senegal, where the company has been instrumental in advancing projects that bridge the gap between exploration and production, while enabling downstream and industrial development.

In Mauritania, EPCM Holdings was contracted by the Société Nationale Industrielle et Minière (SNIM) to conduct a feasibility study for a 750 km natural gas pipeline linking the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim and BirAllah offshore fields to the cities of Nouadhibou and Nouakchott. Encompassing both technical and commercial assessments, the study represents a pivotal step toward developing Mauritania’s gas infrastructure and ensuring the efficient transport of an estimated 100 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves to domestic and regional markets.

Additionally, EPCM Holdings has assisted the Mauritanian Ministry of Petroleum, Mines and Energy and the World Bank with developing a long-term Oil and Gas Master Plan for the country. This initiative seeks to establish clear regulatory frameworks, attract investment and build institutional capacity to advance energy security and industrial growth. Through this work, EPCM Holdings has contributed to Mauritania’s broader vision of leveraging its hydrocarbon resources to eliminate energy poverty and drive sustainable economic development.

At MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025, Gazendam is expected to provide an inside perspective on Mauritania’s evolving gas-to-power landscape, the ongoing Energy Service Zone Nouakchott (ESZN) project, and the critical role of infrastructure investment in promoting long-term industrialization. Introduced during the 2023 edition of the conference, the ESZN initiative engages EPCM Holdings alongside Meen&Meen and Jade Advisory in assessing opportunities to anchor new industrial activity around the country’s offshore gas potential.

“EPCM Holdings continues to play a leading role in advancing technical innovation and pan-African collaboration within the MSGBC energy market. Their participation will provide valuable insight into the infrastructure projects shaping Mauritania and the region’s energy future,” said Sandra Jeque, Project Director at Energy Capital&Power.

