Industrial infrastructure firm EPCM Holdings has been tasked with carrying out technical and commercial assessments on routes for piping gas from the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) and BirAllah offshore fields. As such, EPCM Holdings CEO Alexandria Gazendam will participate as a speaker during this year’s MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2024 conference and exhibition – taking place in Dakar this December – where she is expected to provide updates to the project while promoting industrialization and gas-to-power projects in Mauritania

The contract to conduct the assessments for the GTA and BirAllah offshore fields was signed last August between EPCM Holdings and Mauritania’s state-owned Société Nationales Industrielle et Minière. The pipeline project paves the way for the efficient transportation of Mauritania’s vast resource-base of natural gas – estimated at 100 trillion cubic feet –, which represents a critical step in the country’s pursuit of sustainable energy solutions.

Furthermore, MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2024 offers the platform for Gazendam to provide an update on the Energy Service Zone Nouakchott (ESZN) project. The ESZN project was launched by EPCM Holdings during the Mauritanian country spotlight session at the 2023 edition of the conference. Spearheaded by the Mauritanian Ministry of Petroleum, Mines and Energy, the project engages EPCM Holdings, alongside consulting firms Meen&Meen and Jade Advisory, in conducting a feasibility study of Mauritania’s gas fields.

EPCM Holdings and international finance institution the World Bank have been assisting Mauritania in the development of its long-term Oil and Gas Master Plan since 2021, with the goal of advancing negotiations, establishing relevant regulatory frameworks and promoting project investments. The plan seeks to use Mauritania’s immense oil and gas resources to enhance energy security and build institutional capacity while eradicating energy poverty and spurring industrialization.

"Razendam's insights are invaluable for grasping the current state of critical infrastructure for energy projects in Mauritania. Mauritania holds substantial opportunities to harness its natural resources, and stakeholders like EPCM Holdings can play a pivotal role in maximizing them. As a South Africa-based energy and industrial infrastructure consultancy, EPCM is also at the forefront of fostering Pan-African collaboration," remarked Sandra Jeque, Event&Project Director at Energy Capital&Power.