Reigning champions Kabras Sugar are on the brink of achieving a remarkable feat in Kenyan rugby. Having gone unbeaten for two consecutive Kenya Cup seasons, they are set to face their eternal rivals, KCB Rugby, in the 85th Enterprise Cup final at the RFUEA Grounds on Saturday, 8 June 2024.
The team from Kakamega has been in scintillating form, clinching the 2023 Kenya Cup title unbeaten.
They continued their dominance by staging a dramatic comeback to edge out KCB with a 30-27 victory in last year’s Enterprise Cup final.
This season, Kabras Sugar replicated their flawless league performance, winning the 2024 Kenya Cup again without suffering a defeat.
Their upcoming clash against KCB is not just a battle for the prestigious Enterprise Cup but also an opportunity for Kabras Sugar to complete the perfect league and cup double for the second consecutive year. Standing in their way is KCB, a team that once held the upper hand in their rivalry.
The stage is set for an exhilarating encounter as Kabras Sugar aim to extend their unbeaten streak and solidify their legacy in Kenyan rugby history.
Speaking to Citizen Digital after his side’s 54-8 semifinal win over 25 time champions Nondescripts, Kabras Sugar Head Coach Carlos Katywa said, ” “It will be a big game. KCB is fortunate to have been playing Enterprise for two games, unlike us who only had the semis. They have a fully fit, fledged side, so it’s going to be an interesting one. We have to be smart about how we go about business with them.”
KCB Assistant Coach, Mariko Mshilla, speaking after the team’s 32-18 semifinal win over Kenya Harlequin last weekend said, ” “It has been two weeks before we played a match and I could not be prouder of the team for executing our game plan. The boys looked a bit rusty but we will embark on a rigorous training next week ahead of the showdown. I am optimistic that we will take a stab on the sixth title and win it.”
Kabras Sugar will be gunning for their fourth title in a row, having won in 2019,2022 and 2023 while KCB are out for a sixth title, having won in 2004, 2007,2015,2016 and 2017.
Both sides have announced their match day squads for the clash that will be preceded by the KRU Nationwide League final between Zetech Oaks and TUM Marines at 1.00pm at the same venue.
Victor Oduor takes charge of this match with Innocent Kimathi and Kevin Wambugu serving as the assistant referees.
Ticket charges are Ksh 500 and the match will be streamed live on Kenya Rugby YouTube. https://apo-opa.co/3KwirZY
How they line up
Kabras Sugar: 15. Eric Cantona, 14. Alfred Orege, 13. Ntabeni Dukisa, 12. Walter Okoth, 11. Humphrey Asiligwa, 10. Barry Robinson, 9. Dan Ang’ wech, 1. Edward Mwaura, 2. Eugene Sifuna, 3. Ephraim Oduor, 4. Patrick Lumumba, 5. Clinton Litali, 6. George Nyambua (c), 7. William Mwanji, 8. Jeanson Misoga REPLACEMENTS 16. Teddy Akala, 17. Emmanuel Otieno, 18. Gabriel Adero, 19. Collins Indeche, 20. Biden Hayo, 21. Collins Osore, 22. James Olela, 23. Hillary Salano
KCB Rugby: 15. Darwin Mukidza, 14. Elphas Adunga, 13. Festus Shiasi, 12. Michael Wamalwa, 11. Jacob Ojee, 10 .Elvis Namusasi, 9. Michael Wanjala, 1. Nick Okullo, 2. Griffin Musila (c), 3. Wilhite Mususi, 4. Davis Chenge, 5. Andycole Omollo, 6. Manasseh Oduor, 7. Elvis Olukusi, 8. Martin Owillah REPLACEMENTS 16. Fidel Maina, 17. TJ Okidia, 18. Nelson Nyandat, 19. Emmanuel Silungi, 20. Felix Ojow, 21. Emmanuel Opondo, 22. Levy Amunga, 23. Shaban Ahmed
PREVIOUS WINNERS
1930 Nairobi District
1931 Nairobi North
1932 West Kenya
1933 Eldoret
1934 Eldoret
1935 Eldoret
1936 Eldoret
1937 Nondescripts RFC
1938 Nondescripts RFC
1939 Eldoret
1940 Suspended due to World War II
1941 Suspended due to World War II
1942 Suspended due to World War II
1943 Suspended due to World War II
1944 Suspended due to World War II
1945 Suspended due to World War II
1946 Suspended due to World War II
1947 Eldoret
1948 Nakuru
1949 Nondescript RFC
1950 Nondescript RFC
1951 Nondescript RFC
1952 Coast Province
1953 West Kenya
1954 Nondescript RFC
1955 Kenya Harlequin FC
1956 Kampala RFC
1957 Kenya Harlequin FC
1958 Nakuru RFC
1959 Kenya Police RFC
1960 Nakuru RFC
1961 Impala RFC
1962 Nakuru RFC
1963 Nakuru RFC
1964 Kenya Harlequin FC
1965 Impala RFC
1966 Nondescripts RFC
1967 Kitale RFC
1968 Kampala RFC
1969 Kampala RFC
1970 Kampala RFC
1971 Impala RFC
1972 Impala RFC
1973 Impala RFC
1974 Impala RFC
1975 Nondescripts RFC
1976 Nondescripts RFC
1977 Nondescripts RFC
1978 Nondescripts RFC
1979 Nondescripts RFC
1980 Nondescripts RFC
1981 Nondescripts RFC
1982 Nondescripts RFC
1983 Nondescripts RFC
1984 Nondescripts RFC
1985 Mwamba RFC
1986 Mwamba RFC
1987 Suspended due to 4th All African Games
1988 Kenya Harlequin FC
1989 Nondescripts RFC
1990 Nondescripts RFC
1991 Nondescripts RFC
1992 Nondescripts RFC
1993 Nondescripts RFC
1994 Nondescripts RFC
1995 Kenya Harlequin FC
1996 Kenya Harlequin FC/Nondescripts RFC shared the trophy
1997 Mombasa Sports Club
1998 Nondescripts RFC
1999 Kenya Harlequin FC
2000 Impala RFC
2001 Impala RFC
2002 Impala RFC
2003 Impala RFC/Kenya Harlequin FC shared the trophy
2004 KCB RFC
2005 Impala RFC
2006 Mwamba RFC
2007 KCB RFC
2008 Nakuru RFC
2009 Kenya Harlequin FC
2010/11 Kenya Harlequin
2011/12 Not Played
2012/13 Mwamba RFC
2013/14 Nakuru RFC
2014/15 KCB RFC
2015/16 KCB RFC
2016/17 KCB RFC
2017/18 Homeboyz RFC
2018/19 Kabras Sugar
2019/20 Not played due to COVID19
2021 Not played due to COVID19
2022 Kabras Sugar
2023 Kabras Sugar
