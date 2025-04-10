Zambia’s rich biodiversity and extensive network of protected areas make it one of Africa’s most important conservation hubs. Covering approximately 30% of the country’s total land area, Zambia’s 20 national parks and 36 game management areas (GMAs) serve as critical habitats for some of the world's most iconic wildlife species, including elephants, lions, leopards, cheetahs, rhinos, and over 750 bird species. These ecosystems support biodiversity conservation while also playing a significant role in Zambia’s economy, including jobs, food security, and climate resilience. However, data limitations have often led to undervaluation of protected areas in national accounting systems, limiting their visibility in policy and development planning.

To address these challenges, Zambia is updating its Wildlife and Protected Areas Accounts (WPAA) under the Zambia Natural Capital Accounting (NCA) Program, supported by the World Bank’s Global Program for Sustainability (GPS) in collaboration with the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment (MGEE), the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats), and the Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW). The WPAA seeks to provide systematic, data-driven insights into the economic contributions, biodiversity trends, and sustainability of Zambia’s protected areas, enhancing that conservation benefits are integrated into economic planning and national policy dialogues. The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) has actively supported Zambia by providing technical expertise and resources to strengthen the WPAA, focusing on integrating biodiversity and ecosystem data into national economic planning. Through its partnership with the Zambian government, WWF has facilitated capacity-building efforts to enhance data collection on wildlife populations and habitat trends. Additionally, WWF’s involvement helps leverage conservation data to attract climate finance and promote sustainable land-use practices, ensuring that protected areas contribute to both ecological resilience and community livelihoods in Zambia.

The rationale for updating Zambia’s wildlife and protected areas accounts

Zambia’s wildlife sector is an essential pillar of the economy, particularly in relation to tourism, conservation, and community livelihoods. However, data gaps have historically hindered a full understanding of the true economic and ecological value of these areas. The updated accounts will demonstrate the economic contributions of wildlife-based tourism. Tourism remains a significant driver of Zambia’s economy, with nature-based tourism directly contributing to over 7% of GDP and generating employment in rural communities adjacent to national parks and GMAs. Some of Zambia’s most visited parks include South Luangwa National Park, known for its high density of leopards and as the birthplace of the walking safari, receives over 40,000 visitors annually, contributing millions of dollars in tourism revenue that generate local economic multipliers for green growth. Kafue National Park, one of Africa’s largest protected areas, hosts diverse wildlife, including rare species such as cheetahs and wild dogs, yet remains underfunded in conservation efforts. Lower Zambezi National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, attracts international tourists for its pristine river ecosystem and growing luxury safari sector.

Despite these successes, there is a lack of consolidated data on visitor trends, tourism spending, and employment linkages, making it difficult to craft informed policies for the sustainable growth of the sector. The updated WPAA will address these gaps by tracking revenue flows from conservation fees, private sector investments, and economic benefits accrued by local communities.

The benefits of updating the WPAA are immense

The long-term survival of Zambia’s wildlife depends on accurate data collection and proactive conservation management. The WPAA will help track wildlife population trends, using aerial surveys and ranger reports to assess key species such as elephants, buffalos, and big cats. The accounts will also track habitat loss and land-use changes, which are major threats to conservation areas due to encroachment and agricultural expansion. The government will also use the accounts for characterizing poaching and illegal wildlife trade impacts, particularly for species targeted for ivory, bushmeat, and traditional medicine markets.