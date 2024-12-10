The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org)– the voice of the African energy sector – extends its warmest congratulations to Ghana’s President John Mahama on his re-election. His victory reflects his leadership, vision and commitment to driving economic growth and advancing Ghana's energy sector.

Under President Mahama’s stewardship, Ghana has achieved remarkable progress in its oil and gas industry. Since the 2007 oil discovery, Ghana’s production has risen to approximately 200,000 barrels per day, positioning the country to become a major oil producer in the region.

As part of its Gas Master Plan, Ghana is set to attract significant investments in gas infrastructure, diversifying its energy sector and bolstering the natural gas value chain. With plans to achieve universal electricity access by 2030 and boost petrochemical production, the nation presents a compelling opportunity for investors and project developers.

The Tema LNG plant, set to begin production by year-end with a capacity of 1.7 million tons annually, will enhance energy security and industrial development. Similarly, the Atuabo II Gas Processing Plant, scheduled for completion in 2025, will process 150 million standard cubic feet per day, with plans to double its capacity to produce LNG, propane, butane and condensates. These projects highlight Ghana's commitment to maximizing its natural gas potential, expanding gas infrastructure and reducing reliance on imported fuels.

Furthermore, the government's proactive approach on offering new oil blocks in the Western and Eastern Basins for exploration is commendable. This move is expected to attract new investors, increase exploration activities and unlock new discoveries. The AEC urges the government to maintain pro-growth energy policies, prioritize drilling campaigns and infrastructure development and establish an enabling environment that attracts international oil companies and cultivates public-private partnerships.

African Energy Week

During this year’s African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies – organized by the AEC– a Ghanaian delegation outlined how reforms will position the country as a regional hub. The delegation’s participation underscored Ghana’s vital role in Africa’s energy future.

As Ghana continues its upward trajectory, African Energy Week 2025 will serve as a key platform to connect global investors with Ghana’s energy opportunities. The AEC looks forward to collaborating with President Mahama’s administration to advance the country’s energy ambitions and drive sustainable development.

"We are proud to see Ghana taking bold steps towards energy independence and economic diversification," says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. "The country's oil and gas sector has tremendous potential for growth and we believe that with the right policies and investments, Ghana can become a leading player in Africa's energy industry."

The AEC wishes President Mahama continued success in his efforts to transform Ghana's energy sector and drive economic growth.