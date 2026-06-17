Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com) and the Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG) have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing a strategic partnership to advance investment, policy engagement and global positioning of Africa’s mining and minerals sector.

The agreement brings together AMSG’s deep-rooted relationships with African governments, regional institutions and policy stakeholders, and ECP’s expertise in investment promotion, communications and large-scale event organization. Together, the two organizations aim to catalyze greater capital flows into Africa’s minerals industry while strengthening dialogue between public and private sector stakeholders.

Central to the partnership is a joint commitment to the development and success of African Mining Week (AMW) - taking place October 14-16, 2026 -, where AMSG will serve as a strategic advisor. Through this role, AMSG will support high-level government engagement, contribute to program development and provide strategic policy insights to ensure the event reflects the priorities and opportunities shaping Africa’s mining landscape.

The collaboration is expected to significantly elevate the profile and impact of AMW by facilitating the participation of senior government officials, institutional stakeholders and industry leaders, while reinforcing the event’s position as a leading platform for investment and policy discussions.

“This partnership marks a defining step in aligning Africa’s policy leadership with global investment capital,” said H.E. Moses Micheal Engadu, Secretary-General of AMSG. “By working with ECP, we are creating a powerful platform to ensure that Africa’s mineral wealth is not only recognized globally, but strategically developed to deliver long-term value for our economies. Our shared vision is to foster meaningful engagement between governments and investors that translates into tangible projects and sustainable growth.”

Beyond AMW, the MOU establishes a broader framework for collaboration across investment forums, ministerial roundtables and industry events, as well as joint initiatives in strategic communications, market intelligence and investment facilitation. AMSG will play a leading role in government coordination and policy engagement, while ECP will drive private sector mobilization and investor outreach.

“This agreement represents a major milestone in our mission to connect Africa’s most promising sectors with global capital,” said James Chester, CEO of ECP. “By partnering with AMSG, we are enhancing our ability to convene the right stakeholders at the highest level, drive impactful conversations and unlock investment opportunities across Africa’s mining sector. Together, we are building a platform that not only promotes Africa’s resources, but actively supports their development through strategic engagement and collaboration.”

As global demand for critical minerals continues to rise, the ECP-AMSG partnership comes at a pivotal moment for Africa. By aligning policy leadership with investment promotion and strategic communications, the collaboration is set to play a key role in shaping the future of the continent’s mining industry.