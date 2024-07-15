With local South Africa branches Global EPC company Neosun Energy (www.Neosun.com) offers affordable solar energy solutions for local businesses to mitigate the impact of rising electricity prices.

According to South African Government reports, starting from July 2024, Johannesburg residents will experience a 12.72% increase in electricity costs under local authority tariff charges. Eskom’s direct customers will increase all tariff charges, excluding the affordability subsidy charge, from 1st April 2024 to 31st March 2025.

This price hike will impact both residential and business customers, adding financial pressure across the board. The main issue is that new tariffs will increase business costs and reduce profit margins, which forces companies to increase prices and pass them onto the consumer. It means higher operational costs, potentially affecting profitability and leading to higher prices for goods and services.

In this challenging environment, Neosun Energy can play a pivotal role in alleviating the burden of increased electricity costs. Providing solar energy solutions, Neosun Energy can help businesses and local enterprises reduce their dependence on traditional, more expensive electricity sources.

“This increase will primarily affect businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as their profitability will significantly decrease due to such a hike. The best solution to avoid this is to transition to solar energy, which locks in rates permanently. With solar generation, rates do not rise; they are fixed for the next 30 years. Solar Energy transferring - is exactly what can help local enterprises gain their independence from constant bill increases, ” emphasized Ilya Likhov, CEO of Neosun Energy.

Investing in solar energy, businesses can lower their operational costs over the long term, enhancing their profitability and competitiveness.

Today Neosun Energy is presented with 2 local branches in South Africa, located in Cape Town and Johannesburg, bringing to the South African market a high level service of a global company with experience in 16 countries around the world, and saving affordable prices for its customers.

"We firmly believe that establishing local Neosun Energy offices will bring us closer to local businesses and commercial enterprises, enabling us to offer affordable solar energy solutions such as solar plants, innovative energy storage systems, and portable Power Hubs." - added Mr. Likhov.

Media Contact:

For requests: info@neosun.com

CEO Neosun Energy

Social Media:

Ilya Likhov - LinkedIn: http://apo-opa.co/3Y3WoSi

About Neosun Energy:

Neosun Energy (www.Neosun.com) is an international Solar EPC company that provides Commercial Solar PV&Energy Storage Solutions (ESS) with capacity from 200kW to 10MW for Commercial and Industrial projects Worldwide. The company constructs solar power plants and energy storage systems (ESS) on a turn-key basis, covering all stages of construction including design, equipment supply, construction, and commissioning. The company has implemented solar PV projects in 16 countries worldwide.