Airline’s Premium Economy network will expand to 99 points by end of 2026

Emirates will introduce its first retrofitted high-density A380 on 14 April

Next-generation A350 introduced on services to Entebbe

Emirates (www.Emirates.com) has announced a series of aircraft deployments and product upgrades across its network, including the introduction of its next-generation A350 (https://apo-opa.co/465WMTv) on services to Entebbe, Uganda, extending the reach of Premium Economy and delivering a more consistent experience for customers.

From 29 March, flights EK729/730 between Dubai and Entebbe will be operated by the Emirates A350, marking the debut of the airline’s newest aircraft type in Uganda. The deployment forms part of Emirates’ broader fleet modernisation programme across its worldwide network.

The Emirates A350 features three spacious cabin classes, accommodating 298 passengers in 32 next-generation Business Class seats, 28 Premium Economy seats, and 238 generously pitched Economy Class seats.

As part of its ongoing retrofit programme, the airline is set to complete the upgrade of its first high-density, two-class A380 by mid-April. The aircraft will be reconfigured into a three-class layout featuring 76 Business Class seats, 56 Premium Economy seats, and 437 Economy Class seats.

The first upgraded aircraft will operate flights EK903/904 between Dubai and Amman from 14 April to 31 May, before moving to Prague on EK139/140 from 1 June. By November, Emirates expects to have retrofitted all 15 of its two-class A380s into the new three-class configuration.

Alongside the A350 service to Entebbe, the following additional aircraft deployments are set to take place from March*:

Europe and North America

New York JFK: From 2 March, flights EK201/202 will be served by a four-class retrofitted A380 on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, increasing to a daily service from 1 June.

Zurich: From 1 March, Emirates will operate a four-class A380 featuring Premium Economy on flights EK085/086. With this upgrade, the airline will offer more than 1500 weekly seats in Premium Economy to and from Zurich.

Milan: Emirates will operate flights EK101/102 with a retrofitted, three-class Boeing 777-200LR fitted with Premium Economy from 10 May.

Dublin: Emirates will operate flights EK165/166 with a three-class retrofitted Boeing 777-200LR from 25 October. Once deployed, all 21 weekly flights to Dublin will offer Premium Economy.

Asia

Ho Chi Minh City: From 1 May, flights EK392/393 will be operated with a three-class retrofitted Boeing 777-200LR. With this upgrade, the airline will offer more than 600 weekly seats in Premium Economy to and from Ho Chi Minh City on double daily flights.

Hong Kong: Emirates will upgrade flights EK382/383 from a Boeing 777-300ER to an A380 from 1 October, transitioning to a retrofitted A380 fitted with Premium Economy from 1 December.

Guangzhou: Emirates will upgrade flights EK362/363 from a Boeing 777-300ER to an A380 from 1 October.

Middle East

Basra: Emirates flights EK945/946 will be operated with a retrofitted four-class Boeing 777-300ER starting from 1 May, offering Premium Economy across all five weekly flights to Basra.

Indian Ocean

Mauritius: Emirates will operate a retrofitted three-class Boeing 777-200LR on flights EK709/710 from 29 March.

Tickets can be booked on www.Emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via both online and offline travel agents, as well as Emirates’ retail stores. WeChat Pay is available on www.Emirates.com.

* Aircraft deployment may be advanced if released earlier from refurbishment.