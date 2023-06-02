Elm (https://apo-opa.info/3IMOx3f), a leading digital solutions company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Digital Development Agency in Morocco, a governmental agency focused on implemantation of the Morrocan’s government policies in digital development. The MoU was signed on the sidelines of GITEX Africa, the largest technological event in Africa, which was held from May 31, 2023 till June 2, 2023, in Morocco.

Elm's spokesperson and VP of Marketing, Majid bin Saad Al-Arifi and Mohamed Almelliani, General Manager of the Digital Development Agency in Morocco, signed the agreement in the presence of officials from both sides.

The agreement establishes a framework for bilateral collaboration between Elm and the Digital Development Agency in Morocco to share expertise and best practices in the digital field, organise workshops with relevant entities to keep up with the latest developments in digital transformation, develop and launch the digital platforms and provide consultancy and business management services. Furthermore, the agreement includes researching the feasibility of utilising Elm's expertise in consultancies and implementing digital transformation projects, as well as leveraging the successful experience of various projects, such as managing offices to achieve Saudi Vision 2030.

Additionally, under the agreement, Elm will further contribute its knowledge in enabling digital services at the highest levels of safety and competency for the public and private sectors, as well as providing business accelerators and startup financing. Elm will conduct additional due diligence on a number of businesses nominated by the Digital Development Agency in Morocco. The MoU also includes organising training programs, consulting and technological workshops in collaboration with relevant entities, through which both parties will exchange expertise and knowledge in the field of digital transformation in private and public sectors, as well as introduce their respective teams and most recent developments and innovations. Furthermore, Elm will also work with the Agency to launch advanced digital platforms aimed at governmental and private institutions, provide consultancy and business management services and help organise various activities and events to raise awareness on the significance of digital transformation and modern technology.

Elm's spokesperson and VP of Marketing, Majid bin Saad Al-Arifi, said: “We are delighted to sign this MoU with the Digital Development Agency in Morocco, which reflects our mutual commitment to exploring possibilities of promoting our collaboration and joint efforts, as well as adopting digital innovations and solutions to improve competency of work mechanisms and transparency and reliability of service channels. We are confident in this partnership as the beginning of a qualitative relationship based on digitisation, exchange of perspectives, expertise and best practices that encourage smart transformation. Elm is dedicated to sharing its expertise and experience, as well as expanding its footprint within and beyond Saudi Arabia, in accordance with our ambitious development strategy and the significance of the partnership in accelerating digitisation and meeting future requirements.”

The MoU between Elm and the Digital Development Agency in Morocco demonstrates GITEX Africa’s leading position as an ideal platform for networking and promoting collaboration between various entities in the digital and technological sectors, as well as the growing importance of digitisation in Morocco and Africa and the flow of investments in the technological sector throughout the region.