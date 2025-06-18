Tarek El Molla, Egypt’s former-Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, has joined the continent’s premier energy event – African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African as a speaker. Taking place on September 29-October 3 in Cape Town, the event unites international financiers and operators with African energy opportunities. El Molla’s participation comes as Egypt advances a bold exploration and production agenda, providing the opportunity for new deals and collaborations.

Egypt’s oil and gas strategy is largely centered on its ambitions to scale-up international exports as the country seeks to leverage its strategic proximity to European markets. North Africa has long-been an important player in meeting European oil and gas demand, but as Egypt accelerates exploration and production through licensing opportunities and greater collaboration with international operators, the country is well-positioned to play an even greater role in global supply chains. At AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, El Molla is expected to share insight into this strategy and how investing in Egyptian oil and gas will help support energy security in international markets.

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit http://www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

As one of Africa’s biggest gas producers, Egypt has made a name for itself as a major gas exporter. Yet, the country has faced significant production declines since 2022, with gas output dropping 20% year-on-year, reaching 4.3 billion cubic feet in January 2025 – the lowest in eight years. To address this, the country is implementing a bold industry agenda aimed at mitigating declines and accelerating both greenfield and brownfield investments. Egypt’s latest oil and gas licensing round – offering 13 offshore and onshore blocks across key regions in the Mediterranean Sea and Nile Delta – seeks to boost exploration and attract international investment. The licensing round will be finalized in the second half of the year, with plans to sign five new agreements and amend an existing one for exploration and production.

Both international oil companies (IOC) and regional players are stepping-up their investments to support the country’s oil and gas ambitions and generate greater returns from the industry. In May 2025, Russian energy firm Lukoil received parliamentary approval for two deals, including exploration and production rights in the South Wadi El-Sahl region of the Eastern Desert and similar operations in the neighboring Wadi El-Sahl area. ExxonMobil signed an MoU with the state-owned Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) in April 2025, paving the way for a new operational framework in the Cairo and Masry offshore concession areas of the Mediterranean Sea, while also announcing plans to drill a new offshore gas exploration well in the North Marakia Offshore Concession. In 2025, Eni plans to drill two development wells at the Zohr gas field amid a $26 billion investment strategy planned for Egypt, Libya and Algeria.

EGAS is also implementing a bold investment strategy. In the first half of FY 2024/2025, the company completed seven exploratory well and evaluation wells, as well as a 3D seismic survey program covering 2,100 km² in the western Mediterranean’s King Ramses Block. The company also implemented five projects to develop gas fields during this period, placing eight new development wells on the map. Looking ahead, EGAS plans to conduct four exploratory wells in the second half of FY 2024/2025, with four more development projects set to be implemented along with 14 new development wells. In FY 2025/2026, the company is looking at drilling 17 exploratory and evaluation wells – primarily in the Delta and Mediterranean Sea – with a total investment of $434 million. A 4D seismic survey in the deep marine West Delta area and a 3D survey in the Zohr field area are also planned.

These developments signal a strong commitment by upstream operators to unlock greater value from Egypt’s oil and gas market, indicating the level of opportunity available across the country. With El Molla’s participation at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, conference attendees will gain insight into the country’s strategic industry plans. His participation will provide an overview into the country’s investment opportunities – from upstream exploration and production to exports and downstream infrastructure – offering investors a unique opportunity to better-understand the market.

“Egypt is taking all the right steps to counteract production decline and revitalize its oil and gas industry. Through a strategic licensing round, strengthened IOC collaboration and a strong drive by state-owned entities to develop new fields, the country is well-positioned to boost oil and gas output,” states Tomás Gerbasio, VP Commercial and Strategic Engagement, African Energy Chamber.