Under the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Egypt is airlifting medical aid to the brotherly Lebanese people to help them respond to the cholera outbreak.

A military transport plane took off from East Cairo Air Base carrying large quantities of medicines and medical supplies. This aid, provided by the Ministry of Health and Population, seeks to help the people of Lebanon control the outbreak of cholera.

The Lebanese officials expressed their appreciation for the continuous Egyptian efforts. They also commended the constant support provided by the Egyptian government to Lebanon to help it control the outbreak of cholera before it spreads all over Lebanon.

Egypt’s support to Lebanon is an affirmation of the strong historical ties between them.