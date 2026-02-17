A delegation from Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources (MOPMN) met with the Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com) team to discuss the country’s anticipated participation in the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW), set to take place in Cape Town later this year.

Scheduled for October 14–16, 2026, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, AMW will bring together African mining markets – including Egypt – with global investors to facilitate partnerships, deal-making and dialogue on the future of Africa’s mining sector.

The Egyptian delegation included Mr. Yasser Ramadan, Chairman, Egyptian Mineral Resources and Mining Industries Authority (MRMIA), Mr. Mohamad Ismael, MRMIA Board Member, Eng. Mahmoud Nagy, Undersecretary of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Eng. Abeer Elsherbiny, Undersecretary, Technical Office of the Ministry, Eng. Nehal Khalil, Head of Communication and Events - Technical Office, MOPMN and Geol. Yosra Othman - Technical Office – MOPMN.

Discussions focused on Egypt’s potential engagement at AMW 2026, while also highlighting the country’s successful participation at AMW 2025, its strong interest in AMW 2027 and the potential to host a future edition of the event.

The Egyptian delegation emphasized its interest in using AMW as a platform to showcase the country’s extensive and commercially attractive mining prospects, alongside priority themes including legislation optimization, investment incentives, government-investor collaboration and local value addition.

Egypt is rich in a diverse array of mineral resources, particularly in the Eastern Desert and Sinai Peninsula. Key resources include gold (estimated at over 9 million ounces), 660 million tons of iron oxides, substantial deposits of phosphates, copper, high purity silica sand and coal.

Egyptian officials also highlighted the country’s mining cadastre – a digital platform scheduled for launch in Q2 2026 – which is expected to streamline investor access to opportunities, reduce red tape and significantly shorten permitting timelines. In addition, Egypt outlined ongoing cooperation discussions with Ghana and Nigeria aimed at strengthening intra-African partnership, noting that AMW could play a catalytic role in advancing this continental collaboration agenda.

“Egypt is making significant progress in mineral processing and beneficiation. The country has a strong mining foundation, and AMW may presents an important opportunity to deepen cooperation with other African players,” said James Chester, CEO of ECP.

Rachelle Kasongo, Event Director of AMW, underscored the event’s role in supporting Egypt’s mineral beneficiation objectives, particularly following the country’s gold value chain financing agreement with the African Export-Import Bank signed in late 2025.

As Africa’s official platform for shaping and advancing mining sector trends, AMW can integrate key topics influencing Egypt’s mining industry, while connecting global investors with Egyptian regulators, mining companies and emerging project opportunities.

Held under the theme Mining the Future: Unearthing Africa’s Full Mineral Value, AMW 2026 will feature high-level panel discussions, exclusive networking sessions and project showcases examining the role of Egypt and Africa’s mining value chains in securing global commodity supply chains.