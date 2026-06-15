Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El‑Sisi receives President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as part of the fraternal visit by the UAE President to Egypt.

The two leaders will hold talks addressing ways to further advance and strengthen the outstanding bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, and consult on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.