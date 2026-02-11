Today, at the Presidential Headquarters in Heliopolis, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi witnessed the swearing-in of the new Deputy Prime Minister, ministers, and deputy ministers, in the presence of Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly.

The appointments were as follows:

Dr. Hussein Mohamed Ahmed Eissa, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs.

Lieutenant General Ashraf Salem Zaher Ali Mansour, Minister of Defense and Military Production.

Dr. Khaled Atef Abdel Ghaffar Mohamed, Minister of Health and Population.

Eng. Kamel Abdel Hadi Farag El-Wazir, Minister of Transport.

Dr. Manal Awad Mikhail Abu Ghattas, Minister of Local Development and Environment.

Dr. Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdel Atty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Egyptian Expatriates.

Eng. Randa Ali Saleh Fouad El-Menshawy, Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities.

Eng. Raafat Abdel Aziz Fahmy Mohamed Amin Hindi, Minister of Communications and Information Technology.

Dr. Abdel Aziz Hassanein Mohamed Saad Qonsoah, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

Dr. Mohamed Farid Mohamed Saleh, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade.

Mr. Diaa Youssef Rashwan Ahmed, Minister of State for Media.

Dr. Salah Mohamed Saeed Mahmoud Soliman, Minister of State for Military Production.

Counselor Hany Hanna Sedra Azer, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.

Counselor Mahmoud Mohamed Helmy Ahmed El-Sherif, Minister of Justice.

Mr. Hassan Raddad Ibrahim El-Sayed, Minister of Labour.

Dr. Gehan Mohamed Ibrahim Zaki, Minister of Culture.

Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Tawfik Rostom, Minister of Planning and Economic Development.

Mr. Gowhar Nabil Gowhar Mohamed, Minister of Youth and Sports.

Eng. Khaled Hashem Ali Maher, Minister of Industry.

Ambassador Mohamed Abu Bakr Saleh Fattah, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Egyptian Expatriates for African Affairs.

Dr. Walid Abbas Abdel Qawi Othman, Deputy Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities for Urban Communities.

Eng. Ahmed Omran Ahmed Omran, Deputy Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities for Utilities.

Dr. Samar Mahmoud Abdel Wahed Ibrahim Al-Ahdal, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Egyptian Expatriates for International Cooperation.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy stated that Presidential Decree No. (75) of 2026 concerning the cabinet reshuffle stipulated in Article Four the abolition of the Ministry of Public Business Sector, and that the Prime Minister is to issue the necessary decisions regarding the resulting implications of this change.

Following the swearing-in ceremony of the new Deputy Prime Minister, ministers, and deputy ministers, a commemorative photo was taken with the President in the presence of the Prime Minister. Then, President El-Sisi held a meeting with the new cabinet members. At the outset, the President wished the Prime Minister, his deputy, the new ministers, and deputy ministers success in carrying out their duties.

President El-Sisi emphasized the necessity of striving diligently and according to objective standards to achieve merit and ensure institutional efficiency, conducting self-assessment and review, and maintaining continuous objective performance evaluation.The President reiterated the importance of focusing on human capital, qualifying cadres according to the highest standards to ensure the infusion of well-qualified new talent into state institutions and agencies, as well as the private sector. The President further underscored the need to continue development and reform within state institutions and to enlist specialists to achieve this purpose.

President El-Sisi highlighted the significance of the media’s role in raising awareness, countering rumors, elevating public taste, and encouraging creativity. The President reaffirmed his full support for the government and its officials in all efforts aimed at achieving the public good.