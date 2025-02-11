Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Denmark, Ms. Mette Frederiksen.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the two sides confirmed the importance of implementing the outcomes of President El-Sisi’s recent state visit to Denmark, as well as the various aspects of the strategic partnership between the two countries, particularly in the economic, investment, and clean and renewable energy sectors. This gains special significance in light of Egypt’s efforts to become a hub for the production and export of green hydrogen, given its promising potential in this field.

The Danish Prime Minister commended the momentum in the wo countries' bilateral relations, emphasizing Denmark's interest to enhance coordination with Egypt, both bilaterally and within the framework of international fora, on regional and international issues of mutual concern. This is particularly important as Denmark begins its non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council in January 2025, and its presidency of the European Union in the second half of 2025.

President El-Sisi and Denmark’s Prime Minister also exchanged of views on a multitude of regional and international issues of mutual concern, primarily developments in the Gaza Strip. President El-Sisi and the Danish Prime Minister reiterated the crucial need for the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement in its three stages, the exchange of hostages and detainees, as well as facilitating immediate and unfettered access for humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip to end the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the sector. They also underscored the imperative to begin the reconstruction of Gaza to make it livable again, without displacing its Palestinian population, safeguarding their rights and ability to live on their land.

The phone call reaffirmed the importance of establishing an independent Palestinian State along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, affirming that this is the only guarantee for achieving lasting peace, stability, and the desired economic prosperity.

The two sides also discussed developments in Lebanon, Syria, and Sudan, confirming the need to resolve crises in these countries through peaceful means and to exert efforts to achieve stability and protect the safety of their citizens. Regarding the situation in Bab al-Mandab, they stressed the urgent need to continue efforts to counter threats and attacks against commercial shipping, citing the detrimental effect on global trade, Suez Canal revenues, and major shipping companies.