Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received the credentials of 12 new ambassadors to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The new ambassadors are as follows:

  • H.E. Ms. Herro Mustafa Garg – Ambassador of the United States of America.
  • H.E. Mr. Omar Ntezimbere – Ambassador of the Republic of Burundi.
  • H.E. Mr. Mohamed Ait Ouali – Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco
  • H.E. Mr. Eric Chevallier – Ambassador of the French Republic.
  • H.E. Mr. Sami Shiba – Ambassador of the Republic of Albania.
  • H.E. Emad el Dien Mostafa Adawi – Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan.
  • H.E. Mr. Qahtan Taha Khalaf – Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq.
  • H.E. Mr. Dole Gueu Albert – Ambassador of the Republic of Ivory Coast.
  • H.E. Mr. Ali Abdi Awaare – Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia.
  • H.E. Mr. Sérgio Nathú Cabá– Ambassador of the Republic of Mozambique.
  • H.E. Mr. Saleh bin Eid Al-Husseini – Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
  • H.E. Mr. Parviz Mirzozoda – Ambassador of the Republic of Tajakistan.

President El-Sisi welcomed the new ambassadors, wishing them success in their duties and affirming Egypt's keenness to strengthen bilateral relations with their respective countries, and to continue coordination and consultation on various aspects and issues of mutual interest.

