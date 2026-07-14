Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi paid a fraternal visit to the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain to reaffirm Egypt's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain in light of the current regional developments.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy stated that following his visit to Qatar earlier today President El-Sisi and his accompanying delegation traveled to Bahrain. Upon arrival in Manama, the President was received by King of Bahrain, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and members of the Egyptian Embassy.

During the meeting with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa, the President reaffirmed Egypt's steadfast support for the security and stability of the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain. President El-Sisi stressed Egypt's rejection and condemnation of the unjustified attacks against the Kingdom, describing them as a flagrant violation of international law and a dangerous escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region.

President El-Sisi reiterated Egypt's rejection of any attempts to undermine the security and stability of the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, or any other Arab countries. The President underscored Egypt's full solidarity with these states and affirmed Egypt's unwavering support for all measures they undertake to safeguard their sovereignty and protect the resources and interests of their peoples, emphasizing that the security of the Arab states is an integral part of Egypt's national security. President El-Sisi further commended the wisdom demonstrated by the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain, under the wise leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, in preserving regional stability. In this context, the President affirmed that Egypt is exerting intensive efforts to preserve regional stability and reduce the current tensions and escalation, stressing the importance of resolving all crises through peaceful means.

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa welcomed President El-Sisi to his second home, expressing appreciation for Egypt's support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain and for the close fraternal ties the two brotherly countries share. The King of Bahrain also lauded Egypt's steadfast support for the security and stability of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states and the Arab countries, emphasizing the vital necessity to maintain close consultation and coordination between the two countries to preserve peace and stability in the region and address their common challenges. In this context, the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen joint efforts aimed at reducing regional tensions and restoring stability across the region.

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa bid farewell to President El-Sisi at the airport at the conclusion of the visit.