Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Amir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, at Lusail Palace in Doha. President El-Sisi extended his heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies on the passing of H.H. The Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, praying to Almighty Allah to bestow His vast mercy upon the deceased and to grant the brotherly people of Qatar patience and solace.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy said President El-Sisi affirmed that the Arab Republic of Egypt, both its leadership and people, stands in solidarity with the leadership and people of the State of Qatar during this painful time.

President El-Sisi paid tribute to the enduring contributions of the late His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani in achieving the renaissance, progress, and prosperity of the State of Qatar. The President prayed to Almighty Allah to protect Qatar from all harm and to continue to bless it with security, stability, and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed his deep appreciation for President El-Sisi's visit and condolences. His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad underscored the close fraternal ties between Egypt and Qatar, lauding the longstanding historical bonds between the two brotherly peoples. The Amir of Qatar also expressed his aspiration for Egypt and Qatar to continue working together to further strengthen and expand their bilateral relations in the period ahead.