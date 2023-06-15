President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attended today the inauguration of Tahya Misr multi-purpose terminal in Alexandria Port and raised the flag on Wadi Al-Melouk Vessel, the largest and most modern ship of the Egyptian merchant fleet. On the sidelines of this event, President El-Sisi met with Mr. Rodolphe Saadé, CEO of CMA CGM, a French shipping company, in the presence of of Minister of Transport Lieutenant General Kamel Al-Wazir and senior officials.

The Spokesman for the Presidency stated that the President praised the close relations between Egypt and France, stressing that cooperation with the French company would contribute to the development of the management of the Great Port of Alexandria, especially in terms of establishing logistical areas to increase its capacity. This, in turn, would enhance its ability to support trade, export and import, and promote Egypt's weight as a global trade and logistical hub.

Mr. Saadé congratulated President El-Sisi for the opening of Tahya Misr Terminal, praising the business climate in Egypt and stressing the company's aspiration to enhance cooperation with the Egyptian side in port management, as well as to expand the company's scope of work to include the operation of logistic areas and additional terminals in other ports next to Alexandria Port.