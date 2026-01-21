Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with U.S. President Donald Trump, on the sidelines of his participation in the WEF, in Davos. The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Egyptian Expatriates, Dr. Badr Abdel- Atty, and Director of the General Intelligence Service, Major General Hassan Rashad. From the U.S. side, the meeting was attended by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy stated that the meeting discussed relations between Egypt and the United States. The President emphasized Egypt’s keenness to elevate these relations to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership and looked forward to fostering economic and trade cooperation through convening the second session of the Egyptian-American Economic Forum in 2026.

For his part, the U.S. president expressed his great appreciation for the longstanding partnership between the two countries across various political, military, and economic fields and praised President El-Sisi’s role in achieving development and political and security stability in Egypt, as well as in supporting regional peace and stability.

The meeting also reviewed regional issues of mutual interest. President El-Sisi welcomed President Trump’s initiative to establish the Peace Council and the role entrusted to the Council to achieve peace and resolve various conflicts, expressing his support for this initiative. The President noted President Trump’s pivotal role in stopping the war in the Gaza Strip and beginning the implementation of the second phase of the agreement, referring to the announcement of the formation of the Palestinian National Committee for the administration of the Strip. The President affirmed Egypt’s readiness to exert all necessary efforts to ensure the full implementation of the agreement. The President stressed the importance of immediately starting early recovery efforts for the reconstruction of the Strip and emphasized the need to increase humanitarian assistance in light of the harsh conditions endured by Palestinian people.

The two sides also discussed joint efforts to end the war in Sudan within the framework of the Quartet. The President welcomed U.S. efforts in this regard and affirmed the importance of reaching an urgent humanitarian truce and intensifying international efforts to end the suffering of the Sudanese people.

President El-Sisi valued President Trump’s interest in the issue of the Nile waters, being an existential and pivotal issue for Egypt. The President confirmed that the U.S. president's sponsorship of efforts to resolve this protracted crisis shall open new prospects for an anticipated breakthrough.

President El-Sisi further emphasized Egypt’s keenness to establish cooperation mechanisms with the Nile Basin countries to achieve common interests in accordance eith the rules of international law, especially that the volume of water and rainfall in the Nile Basin countries is abundant and sufficient to meet their needs and uses if managed properly.

The meeting also touched on developments in Lebanon. The President affirmed the importance of the U.S. role in halting attacks and violations against Lebanon’s sovereignty. This is in order to enable state institutions to carry out their duties and extend their authority over the entirety of Lebanese territory.