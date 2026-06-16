Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with the President of the European Council, Mr. António Costa, on the sidelines of the G7 summit, in the French City of Èvian.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy said President El-Sisi affirmed his appreciation for the growing momentum in Egyptian-European relations, particularly following the elevation of these ties to the level of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the convening of the inaugural Egypt-EU Summit in October 2025. President El-Sisi underscored the necessity of sustained efforts to further advance these relations across an array of spheres, primarily in the economic, commercial, and investment sectors, while fostering closer political consultations and coordination between both sides to bolster regional peace and stability.

The President of the European Council commended the enduring strategic partnership between Egypt and the European Union. Mr. Costa lauded the ongoing progress characterizing bilateral relations and reaffirmed the European side's commitment to further strengthening this partnership across various domains to serve the mutual interests of both sides.

The meeting also focused on the latest developments in the region. President El-Sisi confirmed that Egypt welcomes the agreement reached between the United States and Iran. The President emphasized Egypt’s aspiration that this agreement would contribute to de-escalating the tensions prevailing across the region over the recent period. President El-Sisi reiterated Egypt's commitment to sustaining collaboration with the European side to achieve comprehensive and enduring settlements for the various crises facing the region, particularly given the alignment of visions between both sides on a multitude of issues.

In this regard, the President underscored the imperative of adhering to the implementation of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan for the Gaza Strip, maintaining the calm within the Strip, and enhancing the unfettered flow of humanitarian aid, while expeditiously initiating the early recovery and reconstruction process of the Gaza Strip.

The President of the European Council confirmed the significance of close coordination between Egypt and the European Union aimed at promoting regional and international peace and resolving various regional crises. Mr. Costa expressed his appreciation for Egypt’s role in fostering stability in the region and for its efforts in supporting the negotiation process between the United States and Iran.

The President of the European Council also commended the close cooperation between Egypt and the European Union in the fields of counterterrorism and combating illegal migration, reaffirming the pivotal necessity of this cooperation in advancing peace and prosperity on both shores of the Mediterranean.