Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Foreign Minister, H.E. Wang Yi. The meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, senior Chinese officials and China’s Ambassador to Egypt.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said China’s Foreign Minister conveyed a letter from President Xi Jinping to President El-Sisi, congratulating him on his re-election for a new presidential term. President Xi Jinping also confirmed China’s commitment to further advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, and valued Egypt’s role in consolidating security, stability, and development in the Middle East.

President El-Sisi expressed gratitude to President Xi Jinping, and highlighted Egypt’s pride in its relations with China, which are based on the principles of mutual respect and common interests. President El-Sisi stressed Egypt’s persistent support for the One-China principle and commitment to fostering closer coordination to reinforce international peace and stability.

The meeting touched on ways to strengthen frameworks of joint cooperation, with both sides stressing resolve to continue joint economic development projects, at both the bilateral level and within the framework of their membership of the BRICS grouping as well as the “Belt and Road’ Initiative.

The President and China’s Foreign Minister exchanged views on regional and international developments, notably the ongoing escalation in the region against the backdrop of the Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip. President El-Sisi underscored the imperative need to reach a ceasefire in Gaza to protect the civilians, provide them with relief from the catastrophic humanitarian situation they have been enduring, defuse tension in the region and avoid aggravating factors of regional instability.

China’s Foreign Minister concurred with Egypt’s position, and valued its internationally recognized role along both the political and humanitarian tracks. The two sides reviewed the historical and humanitarian responsibility Egypt has assumed in mobilizing, receiving and assembling humanitarian assistance from all over the world and its efforts to surmount the impediments and complexities encountered in the process of delivering this aid to the people of Gaza, which took place in full coordination with the UN and the international community. They also discussed the assistance and relief that Egypt’s government and people have been providing, which represent the vast majority of the total aid offered. There was an emphasis on the critical importance for the international community to assume its responsibilities in this regard so as to enforce the delivery of relief into the Gaza Strip, in line with the relevant UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions.

During the talks, Egypt and China also underscored their positions with regard to the vital need to comply to international law, reiterating their vehement and categorical rejection of individual and collective forced transfer or forced displacement of the Palestinians from their lands. The two sides also agreed on the necessity to address the root causes of the crisis through a just and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue, based on the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian State in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy.