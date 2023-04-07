Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi inspected a number of axes and roads’ projects in Giza Governorate, which is witnessing the upgrading of some axes and the construction of new ones, with a total length of up to 200 Km.

The President’s tour included inspecting the upgrading and expansion of Ahmad Orabi Axis, which links El-Mansheyya road and Ahmad Orabi road, at a length of 11 Km and a width of six traffic lanes in each direction. The axis was also linked with the Ring Road and Lieutenant General Kamal Amer Axis, thus becoming an alternative axis solving the problem of increasing traffic congestion on the 26th of July Axis. Ahmad Orabi Axis will pass through a number of vital areas including New Bashtil Station, which will witness high traffic density after its operation. It will also ease traffic pressure on some areas with high population density, such as Al-Barajil, Saft El-Laban, Tersa, and Imbaba.

The President confirmed that the upgrading of axes and roads in Giza Governorate and across the republic comes out of commitment to improving the living conditions of the citizens and to achieving cumulative economic returns, as a result of reducing time, effort, fuel and cost wasted in the process of movement and transportation. Specialized studies have proven that these returns exceed the costs of developing the infrastructure of roads and transportation. This is, in addition to the indirect returns resulting from facilitating the daily lives of citizens and reducing environmental pollution. All these are key factors to keep pace with the ongoing increases in traffic density and the number of cars and vehicles, and the increase in economic activity, thus reinforcing efforts toward achieving comprehensive and sustainable development.