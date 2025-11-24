Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt


This morning, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi cast his vote in the second phase of the House of Representatives elections 2025, held in Egypt on November 24 and 25, 2025. The vote was cast at his polling station at the El Shaheed Mostafa Yousry Emaira Model Preparatory School for Girls in Heliopolis.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.