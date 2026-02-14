H.E. Dr. Ahmed Rostom, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, convened an expanded meeting with the Ministry’s senior leadership in his first official engagement following the constitutional oath before H.E. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Republic.

The meeting focused on reviewing priority workstreams, the draft annual plan, and the medium-term framework in line with the Unified Planning Law. The Minister directed the swift completion of ongoing efforts to ensure operational efficiency and stressed the importance of reflecting presidential directives to the newly formed government within the draft plan.

Dr. Rostom underscored the need to maintain uninterrupted institutional performance, calling for regular monitoring of implementation rates and accelerated execution to maximize the effective use of resources. He emphasized strengthening internal coordination and fostering a unified team spirit across all sectors involved in the planning process, in alignment with Egypt Vision 2030.

The Minister reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to implementing the directives of President El-Sisi, placing citizens at the forefront of government action. He noted that current priorities focus on achieving sustainable growth, reinforcing macroeconomic stability, and improving the efficiency of public expenditure to enhance living standards.

He added that government action in the coming phase centers on improving quality of life, upgrading service delivery, creating decent employment opportunities, and expanding social protection coverage.

In this context, Dr. Rostom referred to directives issued by H.E. Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister, regarding citizen-focused priorities. These include accelerating the implementation of the Presidential Initiative “Hayah Karima” (Decent Life) to develop the Egyptian countryside, as well as expediting the rollout of the Comprehensive Health Insurance System in accordance with its national implementation plan.

The Minister also highlighted the importance of strengthening public investment governance as a cornerstone of expenditure efficiency and maximizing developmental returns. He stressed adherence to objective project selection criteria, alignment with national strategic objectives, and rigorous monitoring and evaluation mechanisms. Rationalizing public investments and directing them toward priority sectors, he noted, are essential to achieving fiscal sustainability and enhancing economic competitiveness.

Dr. Rostom concluded by emphasizing the need for deeper coordination and integration across ministries and relevant entities to ensure coherence between sectoral plans and the objectives of the annual and medium-term frameworks. He affirmed that unified government action is critical to avoiding duplication, optimizing resource allocation, and delivering measurable developmental impact that responds effectively to citizens’ needs.