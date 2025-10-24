Coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the United Nations Charter coming into force on October 24, 1945, the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, in partnership with the United Nations organization, is celebrating the close relationship with the Arab Republic of Egypt, considering it one of the founding countries that has contributed throughout the history of cooperation to advancing multilateral international action for the achievement of sustainable development.

H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, emphasized that the Arab Republic of Egypt is proud of its partnership with the United Nations organization, for the sake of achieving peace and shared prosperity, and advancing development efforts. She explained that Egypt has had an active role over the past decades in upholding the values of international partnerships and multilateral cooperation for the purpose of exchanging expertise, achieving development, and confronting common challenges such as climate change, development finance, enhancing food security, and the economic empowerment of communities.

Dr. Al-Mashat added that while the United Nations celebrates its 80th anniversary, the current international challenges necessitate a reconsideration of the global financial system and the governance of the international system in general, which would allow a greater role for developing and emerging nations, so that the global system reflects the aspirations of those countries and provides the mechanisms and tools they need to face the various challenges.

Minister Al-Mashat highlighted that the partnership between Egypt and the United Nations is witnessing continuous development, through the Strategic Framework for Partnership for Sustainable Development 2023–2027, which translates the priorities of the Egyptian state in the areas of investing in human capital, green transformation, inclusive growth, and the empowerment of women and youth.

Dr. Al-Mashat noted that this cooperation reflects Egypt’s approach based on national ownership of development programs, and the integration of efforts between the government, development partners, the private sector, and civil society, within the framework of Egypt Vision 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Dr. Al-Mashat reiterated that Egypt, stemming from its regional and international role, continues to support the principles of the UN Charter, and seeks to enhance international coordination in the areas of innovative finance, confronting global challenges, and supporting developing countries in their developmental paths, which contributes to building a more sustainable, just, and prosperous future for all humanity.