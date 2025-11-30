Joint African Action is the Only Way to Face Challenges and Conflicts and Build a Development Model Based on the Exchange of Expertise

The Egyptian Private Sector Plays a Pivotal Role in Infrastructure Development in Many Countries... We are Open to Transferring Our Development Expertise and Experience

Integration with African Countries is an Extension of Egypt's Historical Role in Supporting the Continent's Interests

Maximizing the Benefit from South-South Cooperation and Triangular Cooperation to Expand the Scope of Development Solutions and Build Cross-Border Partnerships

H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, held an expanded meeting with 7 African country ambassadors, including Algeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi, Cameroon, Uganda, and Senegal. This took place during the activities of the First Egyptian-African Economic Conference, organized by “Al-Ahram Hebdo” newspaper under the theme “The Africa We Want: Integration and Partnership for the Future.”

The meeting discussed efforts to achieve development in the continent and the joint relations between Egypt and sisterly and friendly countries to face the challenges confronting African nations, strengthen interconnectedness through joint infrastructure projects, increase trade exchange rates and joint investments, and create effective partnerships between the private sectors.

Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, reaffirmed that H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, regularly emphasizes boosting cooperation and integration with the continent's countries to create a joint economic future. She clarified that joint African action is the only way to face challenges and conflicts and build a development model based on the exchange of expertise.

Dr. Al-Mashat pointed out that achieving development in the African continent depends on strengthening ties and integration among the continent's countries, which constitute an economic bloc rich in resources, capable of playing a pivotal role in the global economy. She noted that Egypt is keen to exert every effort to halt the disputes and conflicts that impede development in the continent's countries.

Minister Al-Mashat reiterated that the relations linking Egypt with its African partners are not merely diplomatic messages but an effective commitment to boosting joint action, through the entry of the Egyptian private sector into the continent via important infrastructure projects and the implementation of connectivity projects like the Cairo-Cape Town project. This is in addition to continuous cooperation to exchange expertise with the continent's countries in preparing feasibility studies for projects, and maximizing benefit from Egypt's expertise in the field of international cooperation and development finance.

Dr. Rania Al-Mashat indicated that Joint Committees are considered one of the innovative mechanisms for strengthening relations, with the Egyptian-Algerian Joint Committee recently convened. These committees contribute to enhancing priorities and exploring areas of joint cooperation.

Minister Al-Mashat also referred to the green transition file and the resources the continent possesses to become a center for renewable energy in light of its unique natural resources. In this regard, Egypt and the continent's countries are enhancing their partnership with the World Bank to implement its initiative to make renewable energy accessible to 300 million people on the continent.

Dr. Al-Mashat underscored the role of the African Development Bank and other international institutions in advocating for enhanced private sector participation.

The Minister said: "As Egypt's Governor at the World Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and other institutions, there is a growing global interest in fostering cooperation with Africa. The EBRD recently added Sub-Saharan African countries to its countries of operation, which reflects the global trend toward the continent."

Dr. Al-Mashat noted that the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation launched a South-South and Triangular Cooperation Strategy in 2024 to maximize the benefit from South-South Cooperation and Triangular Cooperation to expand the scope of development solutions and build cross-border partnerships. She mentioned that integration with African brothers is an extension of Egypt's historical role in supporting the continent's interests.

During the meeting, the African ambassadors reaffirmed their appreciation for the efforts undertaken by H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to promote joint African action, attempt to establish fundamental solutions to the challenges facing the continent, and achieve interconnectedness and integration among countries at various levels, particularly given the continent's rich natural and human potential.

The participating ambassadors also expressed their appreciation for the efforts of the Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation through economic diplomacy and coordination in international forums to raise the continent's voice and demands.

The African ambassadors proposed a number of initiatives and suggestions, most notably enhancing inter-African tourism by linking Egyptian tourism networks with tourism channels in the continent's countries to create new routes, including eco-tourism and forest and natural areas tourism, and benefiting from Egypt's ability to attract foreign tourists to redirect part of the tourist movement towards other African countries, in addition to enhancing cooperation in the fields of: "education, health, communications, and the exchange of expertise between governmental institutions and the private sector in the continent's countries."