As part of the directives of H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to enhance government performance and promote digital transformation.

H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, attends the launch of the E-Voting System and the Complaints and Performance Monitoring Program at the Administrative Prosecution Authority.

Today, Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, witnessed the launch of the e-voting project and the complaints and performance measurement program at the Administrative Prosecution Authority. The event was attended by Justice Minister Adnan Fangary, Youth and Sports Minister Dr. Ashraf Sobhi, Administrative Prosecution Authority President Abdel Rady Seddik, and State Litigation Authority President Abdel Razeq Shoaib, alongside several officials from relevant authorities. The ministers and officials also experienced a complete simulation of the voting process and the complaints system, as part of the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to enhance government performance and promote digital transformation.

This comes within the framework of the cooperation protocol signed in 2022 between the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation and the Administrative Prosecution Authority, which was witnessed by Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly. The protocol aims to integrate technical support and develop information systems by modernizing the comprehensive information infrastructure using the latest IT technologies and establishing an executive plan to develop the election process.

In her speech, Dr. Rania Al-Mashat explained that launching another package of fruitful cooperation projects between the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Justice, and the Administrative Prosecution Authority—along with a key partner, the Ministry of Youth and Sports—comes after celebrating the success of ongoing cooperation through the judicial governance project. This project recently honored a group of judges and female judges who graduated from the Governance and Anti-Corruption Diploma.

Al-Mashat highlighted that this extended cooperation reflects a practical model of harmony and integration between state institutions to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development and improve the quality of life for Egyptian citizens. She noted that the joint cooperation projects launched today include several strategic initiatives, most notably the “Enhancing Government Performance” project, which aims to improve public service performance across the country and enhance the quality of life for citizens by assessing and measuring government performance. The project also supports decision-makers with accurate data and provides support mechanisms for members of the Administrative Prosecution Authority to fulfill their duties.

She added that the project aligns with Egypt’s development goals outlined in the Vision 2030, especially those related to ensuring transparency, participation, positive citizen engagement, responsiveness to citizen needs, achieving quality standards, and expanding the use of modern methods in public services. It also ensures the efficiency and effectiveness of the state's administrative apparatus, keeping pace with local and global changes, and strengthens the state’s efforts in combating corruption through the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, which aligns with the 16th United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) on peace, justice, and strong institutions.

The Minister pointed out the project’s outputs, which included developing the complaints and performance measurement system, enabling citizens to submit complaints via mobile applications, and expanding digital document archiving. It also aims to enhance the citizens' experience with government services and contribute to the governance of promotion procedures and leadership appointments through the launch of the employees' disciplinary records in 2025.

Al-Mashat added that the project to enhance government performance achieves several benefits, including the ability to analyze complaints data to help decision-makers identify performance gaps and take appropriate measures to improve efficiency. It also contributes to improving Egypt’s indicators in anti-corruption, business competitiveness, and governance, and supports the government’s objectives to enhance human capital development through training members and employees of the Administrative Prosecution Authority in digital transformation tools, sustainable development, and governance.

On the "E-Voting" project, Dr. Al-Mashat explained that it aims to transition all paper-based elections to electronic elections, ensuring ease, accuracy, and transparency in the voting process. The project will create an integrated digital platform for managing and operating the election system electronically, utilizing the latest technologies to build a digital and information-based society. This project aligns with the state’s drive for digital transformation and the application of one of the most critical systems for citizens, which enhances their trust in the state and encourages their active and positive participation, especially in voting and election systems.

She confirmed that the project had successfully implemented the e-voting system in 16 elections across the country, including elections for the Musicians’ Syndicate and the Administrative Prosecution Authority Club. It has also been applied to elections for many other syndicates, unions, parties, and associations. The project not only enhances transparency in the electoral process but also reduces costs and offers a more convenient experience for voters. The project provides multiple benefits, including social, financial, and environmental returns by conserving resources and reducing environmental waste, as well as lowering carbon emissions from transportation associated with voter movement.

The minister expressed the ministry’s commitment to continuing this cooperation to achieve comprehensive and sustainable economic and social development. She emphasized the belief that partnership, collaboration, and integration between institutions are the best way to achieve the desired development, reach national goals, and enhance Egypt’s standing regionally and internationally.

Al-Mashat concluded her speech by praising the great efforts and dedication of the late Ashraf Abdel Hafeez, the former Assistant Minister for Digital Transformation and Information Technology, who supervised the implementation of these projects. The ministers honored his memory, and his daughter received a commemorative shield on his behalf.

In a related context, the Administrative Prosecution Authority presented a commemorative shield to Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, in recognition of the ministry’s role in supporting digital transformation and IT projects at the Authority.