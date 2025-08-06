The ECOWAS Commission, through its Early Warning Directorate (EWD) and the ECOWAS Peace Fund (EPF), is carrying out a joint technical mission to Ghana and Benin from July 31 to August 05, 2025, to assess the equipment procured for their National Early Warning and Response Centers. This mission is part of broader regional efforts to ensure that these centers are fully operational and contributing effectively to national and regional mechanisms for anticipating and responding to emerging peace and security threats.

The visit forms part of ECOWAS’ strategic support to Member States under the African Peace and Security Architecture Support Programme (APSA-SP), with funding from the European Union and the African Union Commission. The mission seeks to evaluate the state and use of logistics, IT, and office equipment provided to these centers, identify challenges, and propose enhancements that align with international standards and the ECOWAS Conflict Prevention Framework (ECPF).

The establishment of National Early Warning and Response Centers is a key regional initiative aimed at bolstering the capacity of Member States to monitor and respond to socio-political, humanitarian and security-related risks. With support from the ECOWAS, five countries: Benin, Cabo Verde, Ghana, Niger and Senegal have received technical and material assistance to enhance their national systems.

This technical assessment will provide valuable insights into the functionality and impact of the support provided, helping to guide future interventions and reinforce the Peace and Security architecture across West Africa.

The delegation used the opportunity to visit Training Institutions and Training Centres of Excellence (TIs/TCEs) that received funding under Phase Two of the support to the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA II) to conduct monitoring and evaluation exercises on funding and equipment procured for the centres.

Through sustained collaboration and regional solidarity, ECOWAS reaffirms its commitment to supporting Member States in building resilient and responsive institutions for conflict prevention and peacebuilding.