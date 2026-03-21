The visit paid on Wednesday 18 March 2026 in Abuja, Nigeria, by the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation of the African Union Commission, Ms Lerato Mataboge, to the President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, Dr Omar Alieu Touray, provided an opportunity for the two leaders to review inter-institutional cooperation and infrastructure development at regional and continental levels.

Dr Omar Alieu Touray welcomed the close cooperation between the African Union and ECOWAS, one of Africa’s Regional Economic Communities, specifically that of West Africa. “We are pleased to be working under the leadership of the continental organisation,” he said.

He briefed his host on major infrastructure projects in West Africa, the completion of which, he said, would transform both the lives of West African citizens and the landscape of ECOWAS member states. Among these projects, he cited the 1,028-kilometre Abidjan-Lagos corridor motorway, linking Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin and Nigeria, and accounting for over 60% of West Africa’s commercial activity.

Dr Omar Alieu Touray also mentioned the Praia-Dakar-Abidjan multimodal transport corridor project, including its Praia-Dakar maritime component.

In his view, the completion of these various infrastructure projects will facilitate the free movement of people and goods within the West African sub-region, strengthen trade cooperation, reduce transport costs, promote economic development and stimulate regional trade.

After praising ECOWAS’s progress in road infrastructure, the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation at the African Union Commission expressed her conviction that these developments should help accelerate intra-African trade, facilitate the free movement of goods and people across the continent, and improve the well-being of Africans.

In addition to infrastructure projects, the President of the ECOWAS Commission discussed with Ms Lerato Mataboge the Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA); the African Union’s flagship programme aimed at accelerating regional and continental infrastructure development in support of its Agenda 2063.

Of the 433 PIDA projects in the fields of transport, telecommunications, water and energy, ECOWAS is responsible for coordinating the implementation of those to be carried out in West Africa. These projects formed the basis for the drafting of the ECOWAS Infrastructure Development Master Plan for the period 2020–2045.

The ECOWAS Commission also hosted the 1st meeting of the PIDA Steering Committee on 16 and 17 March 2026 in the Nigerian capital.

“We must explore ways to deepen collaboration between the African Union Commission and ECOWAS in the areas of PIDA, transport, energy, digital technology and transboundary water,” said Ms Lerato Mataboge.

In the field of air transport, she welcomed the adoption in October 2025 by the ECOWAS Commission, in collaboration with its member states, of the decision to implement a regional framework to reduce air taxes, charges and fees by 25 per cent.

The African Union Commission remains committed to deepening its partnership with the ECOWAS Commission in order to advance shared priorities in the areas of infrastructure, energy and mobility, she said.

“By working hand in hand, we can accelerate the implementation of transformative projects, strengthen regional integration and foster sustainable growth for the benefit of our citizens and the continent as a whole,” concluded Ms Lerato Mataboge.