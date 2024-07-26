The ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) is proud to announce the inauguration of solarization projects at three hospitals in Ghana. These projects include a 61KWp system at Finney Hospital, a 21KWp system at Barnor Memorial Hospital, and a 30KWp system at Mother-Love Hospital.

Developed and implemented in partnership with Tradeworks Limited, a local solar energy company, these projects received technical support and co-funding from ECREEE through the ECOWAS Special Intervention Fund (ESIF). The solar systems will ensure an uninterrupted power supply to the beneficiary hospitals, significantly contributing to the provision of excellent healthcare services in their respective communities.

The inauguration ceremony at Finney Hospital was attended by several notable figures, including the Director for Renewable Energy, Mr. Seth Mahu, who represented the Honourable Minister of Energy of Ghana; the Director for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency at the Energy Commission of Ghana, Mr. Kofi Agyarko, who represented the Executive Secretary; Executive Director of ECREEE, Mr. Jean Francis Sempore; the Chief Medical Director of Finney Hospital, Dr. Allen Steele-Dadzie; and the Chief Executive Officer of Tradeworks Limited, Mr. Randy Sey.

These projects mark a significant step forward in enhancing the quality of healthcare services in the region. By providing uninterrupted power supply through these solar systems, the project ensures that medical facilities can operate efficiently without the disruptions caused by power outages.