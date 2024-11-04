ECOWAS is gearing up to host a key series of meetings from November 5-8, 2024, in Lomé, Togo, bringing together aviation ministers, DGs of Civil Aviation, officials, and industry stakeholders to chart a new course for air travel across West Africa. These sessions, which is a response to a directive of the 65th Heads of State Summit held in July 2024, aim to address persistent challenges in the aviation sector, focusing on lowering operational costs and uni-fying safety protocols to improve regional connectivity and economic cooperation.

The meetings will begin with expert-level consultations from November 5-7, setting the foundation for a high-level ministerial session on November 8. Discussions will center on regional modalities to guide the steady reduction of aviation fees and taxes, alongside har-monized safety measures. These reforms aim to enhance the accessibility and affordability of air travel, aligning with ECOWAS’ broader agenda to deepen regional integration through increased connectivity, mobility and trade.

ECOWAS assessments show that charges levied in the region by Airport Operators, Air Navi-gation Service Providers and Civil Aviation Authorities and the taxes imposed by govern-ments have severe negative impacts on the region’s air transport industry and on the wider economic and employment development in the States of the ECOWAS Region. They also have a high adverse impact on the competitiveness of airlines in the region struggling to survive and face fierce competition from foreign carriers.

Thus, West Africa’s aviation sector, currently among the most expensive on the continent, stands to benefit significantly from these reforms. Reducing air travel costs is expected to unlock new opportunities in tourism, education, health, commerce, and other key econom-ic sectors while fostering the free movement of people, in line with the African Union’s Sin-gle African Air Transport Market (SAATM) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) frameworks.

With expectations running high, the outcomes of the Lomé meeting will be crucial for the December 2024 ECOWAS Council of Ministers Session and Heads of State and Governments Summit, where final cost reduction strategies are expected to be adopted. Stakeholders and Member States are encouraged to engage actively, ensuring the region moves swiftly toward a more competitive and sustainable aviation sector.