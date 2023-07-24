EcoFlow (https://apo-opa.info/43Du8VF), a leading global sustainable energy solutions company, is thrilled to announce the opening of its first showroom in Africa, located at the Canal Walk Shopping Centre in Cape Town, South Africa.

The EcoFlow showroom, covering an area of approximately 100 square meters, officially opened its doors to the public on July 22, with free entry and no prior appointment required. The opening event attracted hundreds of visitors and users to the showroom. Visitors enjoyed the opportunity to explore EcoFlow's energy product ecosystem, covering everything from energy generation and storage to consumption, including its flagship DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 series portable power stations, Power Kits and Smart Home Panel solutions for home energy backup, as well as a range of eco-friendly products, such as solar panels, smart generators and battery-powered smart devices.

The opening of the EcoFlow showroom marks an important milestone for South African users. "We are excited to bring our industry-leading products to South Africa and provide users with reliable energy sources and sustainable energy solutions," said Joy Wu, Head of LAMEA&APAC at EcoFlow. "The showroom serves as a dedicated platform for users to experience our energy solutions firsthand."



Accessible and reliable power solutions for load shedding

Load shedding has been a persistent problem in South Africa, resulting in challenges related to food storage, basic communications, business operations, and even health maintenance, due to the unstable power supply. In March, EcoFlow introduced its DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 series in South Africa, offering cost-effective and reliable power alternatives to address the challenges faced by individuals and households in the region, including load shedding and unstable power supply. Through its green, sustainable, and affordable solutions, EcoFlow is committed to fulfilling its mission to be the reliable and trusted energy companion since its establishment in 2017.

EcoFlow DELTA 2 (https://apo-opa.info/44YQQIU): the new flagship standard for portable power station

The groundbreaking DELTA 2 sets a new standard for home energy storage. With expandable capacity from 1kWh to 3kWh and a total rated output of 1800W (X-boost 2400W), DELTA 2 can power 90% of household appliances for hours, providing peace of mind during power outages. Its advanced X-Stream technology, including the ability to charge in just 80 minutes, makes it a reliable and efficient solution for homes and small businesses. Equipped with LFP batteries, the DELTA 2 promises 3,000 battery cycles and can be used for almost 10 years.

EcoFlow RIVER 2 Series: the best-in-class entry-level portable power station

RIVER 2 (https://apo-opa.info/471BFjV) and RIVER 2 Max offer unparalleled portability and performance for home power backup, outdoor enthusiasts and adventurers. Using the same X-Stream technology as DELTA 2, RIVER 2 and RIVER 2 Max can be fully charged in an hour. Thanks to LFP batteries, both can give you a decade of daily use. Weighing in at just 3.5kg and 6.1kg respectively, these lightweight powerhouses provide on-the-go power solutions wherever you need it. The 256Wh capacity of the RIVER 2 can fully charge an iPhone up to 19 times, while the RIVER 2 Max doubles this capacity.

EcoFlow Power Kits (https://apo-opa.info/43HV6eO): world's first compact modular power solutions

Power Kits are the world's first integrated, plug-and-play power solutions designed especially for off-grid homes and RVs. Giving you an expandable capacity of up to 15kWh and 3600W Max AC output, Power Kits can basically power most of the essential appliances for days. Moreover, multiple methods of charging using a combination of AC, vehicle alternator, solar panels and our Smart Generator keep you with a stable supply of electricity.

For more information about EcoFlow's diverse product offerings, please visit EcoFlow official website (https://apo-opa.info/43Du8VF) or authorized retailers in your area.

Media Contact:

Orange Lin

EcoFlow Communications Manager, South Africa

orange.lin@ecoflow.com

About EcoFlow:

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2.5 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.