EcoFlow (https://apo-opa.co/47Nemde) (www.EcoFlow.com), a leading company of eco-friendly and sustainable energy solutions, achieved remarkable success during the 2023 Black Friday sales. On Takealot (https://apo-opa.co/3QXcqIn), South Africa's leading online store, EcoFlow secured its top position in the portable power station category, and cemented its place among the top ten brands in overall sales, affirming its leadership in sustainable energy.

"EcoFlow appreciates the trust and choice of every user. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has steadfastly pursued the vision of 'Power a new world,' creating intelligent, user-friendly, and sustainable power solutions", said by Joy Wu, Head of LAMEA&APAC at EcoFlow.

This marked the first time EcoFlow participated in Black Friday sales in South Africa, and its outstanding performance culminated in the top position in the portable power station category on Takealot.

Moreover, EcoFlow claimed the sixth spot in the overall brand rankings for gross merchandise value. Among the top 10 items sold by gross merchandise value, EcoFlow DELTA 2 Portable Power Station (https://apo-opa.co/3N5IcSt) secured the third position. Notably, EcoFlow is the exclusive brand in the portable power stations and energy solutions category to achieve such recognition.

EcoFlow also delivered excellent results across various sales channels, including more than a thousand retailer stores and online stores, such as Incredible Connection, Makro, Builders, Hirsch's and EcoFlow official website, witnessing an overall sales growth of 200% compared to the previous sales period.

EcoFlow Portable Power Stations(PPS) (https://apo-opa.co/47vcg27), including the EcoFlow RIVER and EcoFlow DELTA series, have gained significant traction in the South African market due to technological innovation and superior performance.

Distinguished by its extreme portability, minimal maintenance, silent operation, and eco-friendly energy, EcoFlow PPS provides a safe and reliable household power supply solution. Additionally, its industry-leading fast-charging technology and exceptional user experience have earned the trust of over 2.5 million users across 100+ global markets.

In addressing South Africa's immediate challenges with Load Shedding, EcoFlow PPS showcased flexibility by seamlessly integrating with Solar Panels (https://apo-opa.co/3N7TaH5), Transfer Switches, and other products in the EcoFlow ecosystem. This empowers households to achieve an intelligent and reliable sustainable backup power supply in the face of an unstable main grid.

To provide efficient and dependable support to the users in South Africa, EcoFlow has established a robust after-sales service system. Locally-based hotline and email customer service guarantee swift responses within 48 hours. In case of repairs, EcoFlow is dedicated to concluding the repair process and dispatching the serviced product within 3-5 working days.

The 2023 Black Friday event featured the best selling EcoFlow DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 series portable power stations. Equipped with LFP batteries boasting a 3000-cycle lifespan and backed by a 5-year warranty, DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 series ensure a secure power experience for the next decade. As a token of gratitude, the historic price reductions of up to 47% off will extend to this December for the best buying opportunity for more users.

Looking ahead, EcoFlow remains committed to prioritizing user experience and continuous innovation for greater solutions. The company envisions incorporating clean energy into the future lives of more individuals and families.

About EcoFlow:

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2.5 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.