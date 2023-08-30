Ecobank Rwanda (http://www.Ecobank.com) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Richard Mugisha as its new Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Mugisha replaces Mr. Ivan Twagirashema who retired in August 2023, having served as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the past 4 years. He is credited with ability to provide effective strategic direction, foster innovation, maintain strong financial performance, and uphold the bank's commitment to responsible banking practices.

The appointment of Mr. Mugisha is part of Ecobank Rwanda's ongoing commitment to strengthen its leadership team and help drive forward its strategy of delivering innovative financial solutions to the Rwandan market.

Mr. Mugisha is a seasoned entrepreneur and legal expert with over 25 years practice, providing legal counsel to both public and private sectors in Rwanda and beyond. He’s had significant achievements in driving strategic growth and operational excellence in the various organizations that he’s served, including those in the financial sector.

As a professional with a proven track record, Mr. Mugisha has consistently demonstrated remarkable capabilities in board leadership, stakeholder engagement in addition to his ability to foster innovative business strategies while providing invaluable counsel to a wide range of clients. His extensive experience and visionary approach makes him an exceptional addition to Ecobank Rwanda's leadership team.

Said Ecobank Rwanda Managing Director, Mrs. Carine Umutoni: "We are grateful to Mr. Mugisha for joining us as our new Chairman of the Board of Directors. We look forward to leveraging his broad expertise and extensive experience within the corporate and commercial legal space to drive forward our innovation and excellence agenda. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our outgoing Chairman, Dr. Ivan Twagirashema for his dedicated service to our Bank for the past 9 years and wish him the very best in his retirement."

Mr. Mugisha expressed his delight to serve the bank in this role, stating: "I am truly honored to join Ecobank Rwanda, a renowned Pan-African institution that has consistently demonstrated its dedication to innovation, customer service, and community development, As I step into this role, I am dedicated to upholding the bank's legacy of excellence while driving forward its strategic vision. Building upon the foundation laid by my predecessor, I am committed to working closely with the board, the executive team, and our stakeholders to ensure Ecobank Rwanda's continued success."

As Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mugisha will provide strategic direction, leadership, and oversight to support the bank's growth strategies and reinforce its commitment to delivering top-notch financial solutions to individuals, businesses, and communities across Rwanda.

